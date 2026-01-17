Railways roll out new express trains for common passengers

Hyderabad: In a significant move to improve long-distance rail connectivity and provide affordable travel options, the Railway Board has approved the introduction of six new weekly express trains passing through the South Central Railway network.

The new services comprise four Amrit Bharat Weekly Express trains and two additional weekly Express trains, which are expected to benefit passengers travelling between the southern, eastern, and northeastern parts of the country.

The trains will be flagged off by the Prime Minister via a remote video link during his visit to Assam and West Bengal. Railway officials stated that the new services will significantly enhance travel convenience by offering improved connectivity between key cities and diverse regions.

The four Amrit Bharat Weekly Express trains will operate between Santragachi and Tambaram, SMVT Bengaluru and Alipur Duar, Nagercoil and New Jalpaiguri, and Tiruchchirappalli and New Jalpaiguri. Specifically designed to cater to the needs of common passengers, these trains will consist of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, ensuring cost-effective travel over long distances.

Additionally, two new weekly Express trains will run between SMVT Bengaluru and Radhikapur, and between SMVT Bengaluru and Balurghat. These services will include a mix of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches, providing multiple travel options for various passenger requirements.

The inaugural runs for these services are scheduled to take place between January 17 and January 18. The trains will have stoppages at several major stations across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Bihar.