Railways select Malkajgiri station for renovation under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

Hyderabad: In the latest development, the Indian Railways has selected several railway stations, including Malkajgiri Railway station, for renovation as part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.n the latest development, the Indian Railways has selected several railway stations, including Malkajgiri Railway station, for renovation as part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. In response to this, the Suburban Train Travellers Association has presented a memorandum to the South-Central Railways. They have emphasised the importance of not only enhancing the overall appearance of the station but also improving passenger facilities. Their suggestions include the construction of a waiting hall at platform number -3, among others.

The Suburban Train Travellers Association has brought attention to the Amrit Bharat Station initiative, which has shortlisted approximately 1,275 railway stations across India, including 39 stations in Telangana, for development purposes. This scheme aims to enhance various aspects of railway stations. The initiative will focus on providing essential amenities such as improved station access, upgraded circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators where needed, Wi-Fi connectivity, kiosks for local products through initiatives like "one station one product," better passenger information systems, landscaping, and the development of parks. The overall objective is to create clean, green, and passenger-friendly railway stations.

Noor Ahmed, General Secretary for LT (long train) & MMTS, said “The Indian railways has introduced a commendable initiative to revamp railway stations, and the Malkajgiri Railway station has been selected as part of this redevelopment programme. To further enhance the station, it is recommended that the SCR officials consider implementing additional measures. These include the construction of an additional foot over bridge equipped with lifts or escalators, as many senior citizens face difficulties while navigating stairs. Additionally, it would be beneficial to construct a waiting room at platform 3, specifically towards Lallaguda, to cater to the needs of passengers. Lastly, the construction of an extra platform adjacent to the booking counter would help streamline passenger flow and improve overall efficiency.”

It will be better along with developing the station under the scheme, top priority should be given for constructing foot over bridge with escalators/ lifts since footfall of passengers has slightly increased at Malkajgiri for boarding long-distance trains going towards Nalgonda and Kazipet, said another member of Suburban Train Travellers Association.