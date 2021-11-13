Rain or thunderstorm or dust storm forecast in city

Hyderabad: Cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm from November 13 to 16 is forecast for Hyderabad on account of a depression over the north coastal Tamil Nadu, which weakened into a well-marked low pressure area. It further weakened into a low pressure area on Friday. The IMD bulletin said there is possibility of rain or thunderstorm on November 17 and 18.

According to the forecast, the night temperature in the city from November 13 to 18 is likely to be 21, 21, 21,20, 20 and 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature during the last 24 hours was 21 degrees Celsius.

The State-wide forecast said there was an appreciable rise in the night temperatures at one or two places ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius. They rose markedly at one or two places by 4.1 degrees Celsius; they were appreciably above normal at many places. Medak recorded the lowest minimum temp of 14 degrees Celsius.

Under the influence of the low pressure area, the bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning likely at isolated places in the State on November 13. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few/isolated places from November 13 to 16.

Drizzle in some parts Meanwhile, light drizzle occurred on Friday in some parts of the city.