Rains leave several colonies waterlogged in Hyderabad

With the incessant rains in Hyderabad for the last two days, several areas in city were inundated causing the people to stay indoors. On Wednesday night, many areas in Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kamlanagar were waterlogged.



Due to heavy inflows into Saroornagar lake, the low-areas in Chaitanyapuri submerged in the water. The GHMC's disaster management team swung into action and took up rescue measures.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Bandlaguda in Nagole has received a maximum rainfall of 21.2 cm followed by 19.2 cm in Prashanth Nagar, 19 cm in Hastinapuram, 17.9 cm in Saroornagar, 17.1 in Hayathnagar and Uppal.

Medchal Malkajgiri has received least amount of rainfall of 8 cm. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), more rains are predicted in Telangana in the next few days.