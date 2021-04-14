Rains wreaks havoc in Hyderabad

Heavy showers wreaked mayhem in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday. Several areas in the city were inundated with rain water leading to traffic snarls.

The downpour also left several areas in the city in dark. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains are expected to lash the state for two more days. "Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph with hailstrom are very likely to occur at a few places during the day," said IMD.

On Tuesday, rainfall also occurred at Warangal Urban, Sangareddy, Peddapalli and Yadadri-Bhongir.

On the other hand, Bhadrachalam recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. In some parts, the day temperature rose 2.1 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius in some parts.