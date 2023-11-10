Rajagopal Reddy runs to file nomination at last moment

Hyderabad : A large number of nominations were registered across the state on Thursday as the deadline approached. Considering Thursday as a good day in terms of sentiment, many ministers including CM KCR and senior leaders across parties filed nominations in their respective constituencies. Nominations were made amid demonstrations of strength and massive rallies.



In this regard, many interesting incidents have taken place. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who entered the fray as a Congress candidate from Munugodu in Nalgonda district, had to file his nomination at the last minute on Thursday.

Before the nomination, he started a huge rally. Congress workers and fans of Rajagopal Reddy gathered in large numbers. On the other hand, as the leaders of the opposing parties also filed their nominations on Thursday, the traffic problem was inevitable. Due to this effect, Rajagopal Reddy's vehicle could not reach the office on time. As a result, Rajagopal Reddy had to run to the office at the last moment and file the nomination. Rajagopal Reddy had to run as the vehicles were parked 500 meters away from the returning office. The media saw security and main followers running with him. Photos and videos related to this are going viral.