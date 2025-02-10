Live
Rajendranagar: Serious Food Safety Problems at The Fort and Delish Restaurants
Inspections at two well-known restaurants in Rajendranagar, The Fort and Delish by Homes Kitchen, found many food safety issues.
Two restaurants in Rajendranagar, The Fort and Delish by Homes Kitchen, were recently checked by food safety inspectors.
They found many problems at both places. At The Fort, the inspectors found cockroaches, dirty refrigerators, and boiled vegetables that were not labeled. The kitchen also had greasy exhaust fans, unclean utensils, a wet floor with bad drainage, and no pest control records.
Food waste wasn’t being removed regularly. At Delish, inspectors found raw materials without labels, food waste not cleaned on time, greasy exhaust fans, and no health certificates for the workers. There were also no pest control records.
These problems show that following food safety rules is important for keeping restaurants clean and safe.
