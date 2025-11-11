Rajiv Swagruha to auction 163 plots near ORR on Nov 17–18

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation will be selling 163 plots suitable for construction of residential buildings in its layouts in open auction to be held on November 17 and 18.

These 163 open plots are in Thorrur, Bahadurpalli and Kurmalguda areas near the city, said Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Managing Director VP Gautam. The notification has been issued for the sale of 125 plots ranging from 200 to 500 square feet in the Thorrur area, which is very close to the Outer Ring Road, 25 plots ranging from 200-300 square yards in Kurmalguda, and 13 plots ranging from 200-1000 yards in Bahadurpally. These plots, which are free from any disputes, can be built, and the infrastructure has already been completed in these layouts. Those interested in purchasing these plots should apply by November 15, the Managing Director said.

The MD said that an open auction will be held for 125 plots in the Thorrur area on November 17 and on 18 at the Avika Convention in Pedda Amberpet, and for plots in Bahadur Pally and Kurmalguda from the afternoon of the 18th.

The MD said that many people were showing interest in the open plot sales under the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation.

They were looking at the plots in the project site in Thorrur themselves and taking note of the plot numbers they liked. They were especially talking about the infrastructure, talking to those who have already built houses in this layout and living there, and looking at the architecture of the plots. Out of the 885 plots in Thorrur layout, 517 plots have been sold in installments so far. Out of the remaining 125 plots, an open auction is currently being held.

Buyers are showing interest in the area due to the demand for housing land and the rapid development of the area.