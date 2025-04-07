Live
- Raj Thackeray Ends Marathi Language Stir After Govt Talks
- Adani’s New Colombo Terminal Begins Operations, Strengthening India–Sri Lanka Maritime Ties
- BEL bags Rs 2,385 crore deal to supply electronic warfare suites for IAF choppers
- Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts 40°C+ in Delhi, North India
- Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Struggles to Reach ₹103.5 Crore in 9 Days
- Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 25,000 fine against sweeping machine agency
- Kalinga Super Cup: Kerala Blasters to take on East Bengal FC in opener on April 20
- Saka rallies fans ahead of UCL QF vs Madrid, says 'Let’s make it Emirates’ greatest night'
- Healthcare hiring in India sees surge in intent in H1 2025: Report
- Maha minister bats for name change of Khultabad, where Aurangzeb’s tomb is located, to Ratnapur
Ram Navami: Gods tie the knot amid the pomp, grandeur in city
Hyderabad was infused in religious fervor, as thousands of devotees turned up to participate in the celestial wedding of Sitarama Kalyanam on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami in the city on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad was infused in religious fervor, as thousands of devotees turned up to participate in the celestial wedding of Sitarama Kalyanam on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami in the city on Sunday.
The city was abuzz with activities, as people made their way to various Lord Sriram and Hanuman temples including Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Sitarambagh, Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, Sri Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Banjara Hills Road No 2. Several Ram Temples participated in the celestial marriage (Kalyanam) during ‘Abhijit Lagnam’ and seeked blessings from the Lord Ram and Mata Sita.
The celebrations commenced in the morning with a traditional Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam, performed amidst sacred Vedic hymns and soul-stirring bhajans and kirtans by devotees. This spiritual event was conducted to invoke divine blessings for universal prosperity and well-being.
In the evening, grand Maha Pallaki Utsavam celebrations were held at several temples, including the Hare Krishna Golden Temple. The air resonated with ecstatic Harinam Sankirtan and traditional dance performances as devotees joyfully showered flowers upon Their Lordships during the majestic palanquin procession.