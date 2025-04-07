  • Menu
Ram Navami: Gods tie the knot amid the pomp, grandeur in city

Hyderabad was infused in religious fervor, as thousands of devotees turned up to participate in the celestial wedding of Sitarama Kalyanam on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami in the city on Sunday.

The city was abuzz with activities, as people made their way to various Lord Sriram and Hanuman temples including Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Sitarambagh, Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, Sri Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Banjara Hills Road No 2. Several Ram Temples participated in the celestial marriage (Kalyanam) during ‘Abhijit Lagnam’ and seeked blessings from the Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

The celebrations commenced in the morning with a traditional Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam, performed amidst sacred Vedic hymns and soul-stirring bhajans and kirtans by devotees. This spiritual event was conducted to invoke divine blessings for universal prosperity and well-being.

In the evening, grand Maha Pallaki Utsavam celebrations were held at several temples, including the Hare Krishna Golden Temple. The air resonated with ecstatic Harinam Sankirtan and traditional dance performances as devotees joyfully showered flowers upon Their Lordships during the majestic palanquin procession.

