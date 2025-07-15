Ramchander Rao mourns death of legendary actress B Saroja Devi

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President N. Ramchander Rao expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary actress B. Saroja Devi, calling it a huge loss to the South Indian film industry.

In a statement on Monday, Rao said, “The news of the death of B. Saroja Devi, who won the hearts of millions with her excellent acting and extraordinary performances in the Telugu film industry and other South Indian languages, is deeply saddening. I express my heartfelt condolences.”

Saroja Devi, widely celebrated as “Abhinaya Saraswati”, acted alongside stalwarts like N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), and Sivaji Ganesan, carving a unique identity for herself over a career that spanned more than four decades. She acted in over 200 films, leaving a lasting impact on Telugu and South Indian cinema.

Rao highlighted her iconic roles in films such as Kitturu Rani Chennamma, Bhukailas, and Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddha, which remain etched in the memory of audiences. He noted that it is a matter of pride for the nation that the Government of India honored her with the Padma Shri (1969) and Padma Bhushan (1992) in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema.

“I pray that her soul rests in peace and offer my condolences to her family and fans during this time of grief,” Rao said.