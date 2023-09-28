Rangareddy: Anganwadis should not be neglected, says TPCC General Secretary

Rangareddy : In a stern warning to the government, TPCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar declared that Congress will not tolerate any neglect of anganwadis across the State. He asserted that if the government ignores the demands of anganwadi workers for their hard work, Congress will step in to support their cause.

He made this statement while attending the “Vantawarpu” agitation programme organised by anganwadi workers, under the auspices of CITU, in front of the Farooqnagar mandal Tehsildar’s office in Shadnagar. Shankar emphasised that anganwadis Statewide were demonstrating their collective strength through their strike, and Congress stood firmly behind them. He further pledged that if the Congress Party were to come to power, they would fulfill the demands of anganwadi workers without delay.

Accusing the KCR government of betraying the interests of the lower-income groups, he asserted that Congress was committed to bringing a new government to power and rectifying these grievances. He also pledged to expose alleged fraudulent practices by the government against employees of all categories.

He concluded his remarks by cautioning the government, stating that failure to support anganwadis would have consequences, and urged immediate action to meet their rightful demands.

CITU leader N Raju, Srinu Naik, and senior members of Congress, such as Mohammad Ali Khan Babar, Raghu, and Raikal Srinu were present.