Rangareddy: BJP leaders slam Minister and MLA, highlight controversial temple demolitions

Rangareddy: Shadnagar BJP leaders strongly criticised Minister Srinivas Goud and Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, accusing them of making baseless statements out of fear of losing in the upcoming elections. The leaders held a press conference to respond to the criticism, with State leaders Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, Kammari Bhupalachari, Depalli Ashok Goud, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and Ande Babaiah leading the charge.

Senior BJP leader Ande Babaiah highlighted Minister Srinivas Goud’s lack of political understanding, specifically referring to his recent statements at the BRS meeting. The BJP leaders challenged his claims of BJP infiltration in Telangana and questioned his knowledge of the party’s history and establishment. They demanded clarity on whether Minister was aware of the ongoing issues faced by the BRS party leaders, accusing him of ruling with rowdyism and tyranny in Mahbubnagar. The BJP leaders invited him for a discussion to showcase the progress made in his own constituency.

Theleaders also criticised the allocation of funds for the construction of the MLA’s camp office, highlighting the neglect of basic amenities for the poor in the constituency, such as double bedroom houses. They accused the ruling party of prioritizing their own convenience over the welfare of the people and demanded transparency in the allocation of funds for activists, journalists, and the families of martyrs. The leaders questioned the government’s priorities and emphasized the suffering of the people.

Further, they expressed their concerns regarding the demolition of the Chaudammagutta Yadi temple and the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. They criticised the police for allegedly protecting those responsible for these actions and accused them of playing politics. The leaders warned of consequences for those involved in the illegal demolitions and emphasized the importance of protecting temple lands. They pledged to intensify their movement to safeguard temple lands and expose leaders who deny any wrongdoing in the destruction of temples. They reiterated their fearlessness and commitment to addressing injustices and irregularities in the constituency.

Local BJP leaders, including Alam Murali, Rishikesh, Isunathi Srinivas, Vamshi, Manohar Reddy Mohan Singh, Chittem Laxmikant Reddy, Akula Pradeep, and others, also participated in the media conference.