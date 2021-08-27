Rangareddy: Collector Amoy Kumar checks GP office registers

Rangareddy/Hyderabad: District Collector Amoy Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of Kawadipally gram panchayat office in Abdullapur met zone on Thursday and checked the registers. Later, he visited the nursery in the village and inquired about the details of the plants grown in the nursery.

Collector Amoy Kumar directed the gram panchayat officials to plant saplings to enhance the greenery in the village and to take care of the planted saplings. He also inspected sanitation works in Zilla Parishad of Abdullapurmet village and told the officials concerned to take steps to ensure sanitation in schools and to ensure that every school has electricity and water supply on the occasion of reopening of schools from September 1.

The officials were told to take those students, who show symptoms like fever in the school, to health centres immediately for checkup.

DRDA PD Prabhakar, Additional PD Neeraja, officials and others were present.