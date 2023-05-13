Rangareddy: Speeding car rampage, causes extensive damage in Vanasthalipuram

Rangareddy: In a shocking incident in Vanasthalipuram on Friday, a speeding car collided with a bike on the road, resulting in the biker being propelled into the air and the vehicle crashing into a neighboring hotel, causing extensive damage. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras and has now gone viral on social media.

Eyewitnesses claim that the car was speeding down the road when it hit the biker, causing him to fall off his bike before ramming into the hotel. The biker sustained serious injuries in the collision and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the police were alerted, and they examined the CCTV footage to further investigate the case.

This incident has once again highlighted the need for drivers to exercise caution while on the road and to obey traffic rules to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

The video footage shows the car traveling at a high speed and ignoring the traffic signals. The biker, who was following the traffic rules, was hit from behind and thrown off his bike, while the car continued to speed down the road, crashing into the hotel. The impact was so severe that parts of the hotel’s exterior walls collapsed.