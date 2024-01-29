Rangareddy: Wakf land in Hameedullah Nagar used as dump yard

Rangareddy: Taking advantage of the fragile state of the Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB), the land sharks and in some cases the local gram panchayats in Rangareddy district itself were allegedly found trespassing into the lands owned by the board.

In one such case reported from Shamshabad mandal under Rangareddy district, the local gram panchayat authorities at Hameedullah Nagar village themselves turned as perpetrator when they allegedly found dumping garbage on the wakf land consecrated with Dargah Hazrat Amanullah Shah in the village.

Interestingly, dumping of garbage is being used as a modus operandi to trespass the lands owned by Wakf Board while no regular supervision from board itself gave the land sharks an upper hand to swallow wakf land without consequences. While most of the wakf lands especially in Hameedullah Nagar village is said to have been brazenly encroached, fresh attempts were reported recently from the same area.

It is said that a total extent of 42 acres of lands in ten different survey numbers that include 55, 56, 57, 59, 60, 81, 87, 88, 89 and 121 was mentioned in the wakf gazette but much of the land was encroached over the years. Now the fresh encroachment attempt was reported in Sy No 87 and 89 where garbage is being dumped extensively with intent to grab the land in a later stage.

“Atleast 13 out of 19 acres of land in Sy No 87 and 89 under Qutub Shahi Mosque and Dargah Hazrat Amanullah Shah was turned into dumping yard. We raised the issue with the gram panchayat authorities time and again but to no avail. They are simply turning a blind eye towards the possible threat to the wakf land posed by the vested interest,” Informed Muhammed Mahboob, the notified Mutawalli Dargah Hazrat Amanullah Shah.

“Athough the gram panchayat authorities are well aware that the land is owned by the Dargah management and very much in the possession of Muitawalli, they are invariably dumping the trash on the place after being collected from the entire village in morning hours simply taking advantage of the open nature of the land,” he said adding that, “Similar attempts were made in the past too that led to unnecessary conflict between the people and the Dargah management.”