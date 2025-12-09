Rare honour for a Telugu man in US

Shadnagar: Villagers expressed happiness as a Telugu person received a rare honor in America. Sunny Reddy, a native of Kishan Nagar village in Farooqnagar mandal of Shadnagar constituency, was unanimously elected as Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican party, bringing pride to his hometown. Indian diaspora members welcomed Sunny Reddy’s election, noting that through this role he has become part of US President Trump’s team. Villagers said it was commendable that the Republican party recognised his leadership skills, honesty, and commitment to public service by electing him as Co-Chair.

In the United States, one person from each of the 50 states is chosen as Co-Chair, and they provide suggestions and advice to the President from their respective states. Sunny Reddy has become the only Telugu person to hold this position in America.

An NRI from Michigan, Sunny Reddy was also elected as a member of the Wayne State University Board of Governors. In the recently held intense elections, he defeated strong contenders and secured a massive majority as the Republican Party candidate.

His inclusion in Trump’s team is seen as a matter of pride not only for Telugu people in America but also for the wider Indian community.