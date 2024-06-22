Rashtrapati Nilayam celebrates Yoga Day 2024

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum witnessed a vibrant celebration of health, wellness, and unity through the ancient practice of yoga on Friday.

Highlighting the theme “Yoga for Self and Society,” the event demonstrated how yoga can enhance both individual health and contribute to societal well-being. Around 870 people participated in the event.

The event showcased various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques led by experienced yoga instructor Ravinder Singh, a senior secretariat assistant of Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with trainers from various yoga centres. The atmosphere was filled with unity and positivity as participants connected through yoga, transcending barriers of age, gender, and background.

Dr K Rajani Priya, Estate Officer at Rashtrapati Nilayam, highlighted the philosophical and cultural significance of yoga, as well as its role in promoting a healthy lifestyle amidst the challenges of modern life.