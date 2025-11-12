RATATA- city’s largest gaming zone opens at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: RATATA, the biggest gaming zone, was inaugurated on Sunday at MPM Time Square Mall, Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, near Nagarjuna Circle. The facility was opened by Gopal, Chief General Manager of Indian Overseas Bank, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopal said that children are increasingly moving away from physical activities and becoming dependent on mobile phones, leading to several mental and physical health issues, including poor eyesight at an early age. He noted that gaming zones like RATATA encourage children to stay active both physically and mentally.

Organisers Shailaja and Koti Babu said RATATA spans more than 25,000 square feet making it the largest gaming zone in Hyderabad. The space offers over 50 games designed to enhance physical fitness and cognitive skills, including activities aimed at improving IQ levels. A major attraction is the ‘Hyper Grid Game’, popularised by the Squid Game series.

Dignitaries, including CA PVR Murthy, Dr Govardhan Reddy and Film Nagar Housing Society Secretary Kaja Suryanarayana attended. The organisers said RATATA aims to become a key entertainment destination for families in the area.