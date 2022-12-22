  • Menu
Ravinder Singh assumes charge as chairman of TSCSCL

Sardar Ravinder Singh assumed the charge as chairman of TSCSCL on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Sardar Ravinder Singh assumed the charge as chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCL) on Wednesday.

He took the charge in presence of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and State Planning Board vice-chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar at the Civil Supplies Building in the City.

