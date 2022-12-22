Ravinder Singh assumes charge as chairman of TSCSCL
Hyderabad: Sardar Ravinder Singh assumed the charge as chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCL) on Wednesday.
He took the charge in presence of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and State Planning Board vice-chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar at the Civil Supplies Building in the City.
