Ready to tackle Delta variant: Dr Srinivasa Rao

Koti: Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday warned people to be cautious on the possible hit by Delta variant of Covid.

Talking to press persons in office here, he informed that the health wing and other officials were ready to tackle the situation. "People have to wear masks outside and in the house to remain safe. The second wave of the corona pandemic has come down; but its effects will continue for another two to three months," he added. "As per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao we conducted a survey in 11 areas in seven districts for the corona problem. We observe that political meetings are more these days. The leaders are not following the protocols. They must wear masks and follow protocols to avoid virus spread", he suggested.

He advised people not to neglect the virus spread and follow protocols. "The Delta variant may hit people by air. We need to be more cautious to follow protocols," Dr Rao reiterated.

The DoH pointed out that the government has taken all measures to contain the spread and improved facilities and vaccination drive. "People should fight the virus of any type by following protocols, like personal hygiene. We cannot ignore washing hands, sanitising and maintaining physical distance to avoid the virus spreading," he added.