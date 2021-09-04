Record placements at University of Hyderabad despite lockdown

Gachibowli: While most institutions and students are finding placements tough during this pandemic, 396 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been successful, receiving placements offers from reputed firms, all coordinated through the campus Placement Guidance Advisory Bureau (PGAB).

Just before the lockdown, more than 221 students were placed in 132 companies. The final tally reads: 396 students placed in 213 companies in 2020-21. This is the highest number of placements in the university's history.

Prof Salman Abdul Moiz, professor-in-charge of PGAB said, "It's gratifying to note that against heavy odds, such as Covid lockdown, PGAB secured record placements for the 2020-21 batch university students. We are confident that the successfully placed students will continue to keep the flag of UoH flying high."

Students of 2020-21 batch found placements with many reputed organisations, in the public and private sectors, and in numerous fields. Some employers include:

TCS, GE, One Convergence, Deloitte, Dr Reddy's, Bridge i2i, Blaize, Techsophy, Phenom People, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Elastic Run, Azentio Software Pvt Ltd, UBS, Global Data, Jocata, Cargo flash Ltd, Brane Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Accenture, Mercedes-Benz, Pega System, Cognizant, Team F1, Thought Works, Manthan School, to name a few.

From May 2021 companies were conducting video interviews and online assessments as they could not physically visit the university campus. The placement activities at UoH are coordinated by the PGAB. They can be reached by email on placementuoh@gmail.com