Recycling movement picks up pace in Hyderabad

Begumpet: Nothing goes waste here! A city-based voluntary group 'The Beautiful World Movement' has come up with a unique initiative 'De-clutter' of recycling everything from plastic waste to clothing, which are later donated to the needy.

Around 1.2 tonnes of various materialswere collected in city within two days this month so far which will be recycled for second usage in some other part of the country.A truck was sent to various gated communities. Over 15 residential colonies and 50 individual donors handed over items.

The group, which was engaged in varied social activities for past few years, has decided to join hands with other NGOs which recycle used material.

"We are now accepting materials like single use plastics, newspapers, books and e-waste, which would then be segregated and sent for recycling. The items would be donated to the needy for second usage.

We have started a de-clutter drive in collaboration with Clean Environment Initiative (CEI) based in Hyderabad" said Revathi Kodali, a member of the group.

"The NGO segregated all clothes collected and sent them to Goonj, a Delhi-based organisation, which employs rural women to recycle clothes and makes re-usable items, including sanitary napkins and undergarments for women who can't afford menstrual products.

The recyclable items donated during the drive were sent to Waste Ventures later. After recycling, the products would be donated to the needy," said Gayathri Bhukya, another member of TBWM.

During Covid it raised over Rs 2 lakh for orphanages across Hyderabad.

"The first edition of de-clutter generated an overwhelming response and was able to divert huge amounts of waste away from landfills to more sustainable destinations. We have plans to organise this drive occasionally", added Gayathri.