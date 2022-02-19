Regularise panchayat secretaries' services, demands Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an 'open letter' to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday demanded regularisation of services and implementation of pay scales to the panchayat secretaries.

Bandi said the panchayat secretaries are playing a key role in taking up of development programmes in villages. "The services of the village secretaries range from sanitation, Telanganaku Harita Haram (THH) programme, tax collection to prevention of mosquito menace"

However, he said, "It is unfortunate to note that ruling party men have been attacking them and harassment of village secretaries by higher-ups has become a daily routine The State government has the responsibility to make confident in discharging their responsibilities". For this, he asked the CM to fix the office hours and extend necessary facilities for them, Bandi demanded.