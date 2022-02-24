Replicate Gajwel devpt plan for backward segments : FGG to CS

Hyderabad: Welcoming the State government's initiative of providing Rs 431 crore for the overall development of Gajwel constituency during the last seven years, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged it to identify backward segments and implement the same for them.

FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy wrote to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar requesting him to constitute area development authorities for development on the lines of Gajwel Area Development Authority for an inclusive and uniform development of various parts of the State.

Reddy said it was also the government's responsibility to address the aspirations and uplift people living in most backward regions, such as Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, which is the second most backward districts in the country (as per the Niti Aayog assessment).

"Constituencies like Asifabad, Khanapur, Boath, Alampur, Achampet, Dornakal, Yellandu are some of the most underdeveloped in the State with majority population belonging to SC and ST communities. There are many villages in these constituencies lacking road connectivity, hospitals, schools and potable drinking water. The so-called development of Telangana has bypassed these constituencies. Unfortunately, the concerned legislators were not able to raise their voice either on the floor of the House or outside", he said.

"They were content with chanting the regular welfare measures of the government." Reddy said the government aim should be uniform development across the State and removal of inequalities among various parts. Its special focus should be on improvement of backward areas. "Gajwel constituency is already well placed in the overall development and is in a far better position, when compared to the constituencies mentioned. Starving the backward constituencies of funds and pampering Gajwel is not justified, said Reddy.