Residency Building of Hyderabad to Restore Shortly: Open for Public Soon

The latest development is that the British Residency Building in the Koti Women's college premises will get its past glory soon. Lately, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by four parties to protect and safeguard this 216-year-old monument. These four parties include State's Heritage Department, Osmania University and the World Monument Fund (WMF).

It was built by the British during their rule in India. Therefore, it reflects the architectural beauty of the 18th century. Under the restoration work, the paper Mache ceiling of the building Darbar Hall has to be restored. Moreover, the architects involved in the restoration work discovered that t is not exactly papier Mache but compressed paper that the ceiling is made of. This work started 7 years ago, and now it will be open to visitors.



According to official sources, the monument is open to the public in May, and visitors should purchase tickets in a limited number. The monument was built after the British and the second Nizam of Hyderabad (1762-1803) signed a treaty in 1798. After the end of the British rule, the government decided to hand it over to Osmania University.