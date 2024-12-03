Residents raise brouhaha over lack of RUB/ROB at Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The tremendous increase in traffic near the railway crossing (especially in Neredmet, Alwal, and Malkajgiri), which has caused hardships for pedestrians and motorists, has once again raised concerns about the construction of a subway and Rail Under Bridge (RUB) that has been pending for ages.

Hundreds of motorists are forced to wait at least 25 times a day at the Level Crossings (LC) in Bolarum, the LC-249, LC-255, or LC-250, and also at the LC at Alwal, near Loyola College.

According to the sources, ROB/RUB in various locations in the northern part of the city was proposed a decade ago, including LC-250, LC-249, LC-255, and a few more, but it has been delayed by the State government. For instance, for LC 250 they have to give an alignment plan, as they have proposed various alignments, but the actual plan has not been proposed. Yet at present it has been heard that for LC 250, once again, the railway is planning to start from scratch.

Daily commuters pointed out that they have been making multiple representations to both the State and Central governments for almost 10 years and filing several RTIs. However, nothing has come of it. “We demand that all stakeholders sit together and proceed with the project. Let it be RoB or RuB. It would be better if railways allocated funds under the Amrit Bharat scheme and took up the works,” they added.

Noor, general secretary, the Suburban Train Travellers Association and a resident of Malkajgiri, said, “This Road Under Bridge (RUB) was proposed 13 years back, but to date, works have not been executed. The gridlock at this junction is causing hardship to commuters. As per the RTI response, it has been stated that the modified estimate is yet to be approved, and the works have been proposed on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between State and Central government, yet there is not clarity on this project that has led to hardship for the daily commuters.

We have been approaching government authorities for years now to expedite the RUB work. However, there has been no progress. As every 10 to 15 minutes rail gates get closed and both the side traffic gets held up, once the gates open, as there aren't any road dividers near the LC, a lot of confusion takes place.” Murali Krishna, president of the Federation of New Bolarum Colonies (FNBC), said, “The traffic near LC 250 has been increasing significantly, with freight and express trains passing every 15 to 20 minutes. As a result, the gates open only once or twice an hour, causing frequent delays. We are vexed about doing various follow-ups regarding the ROB to State government and also to railway officials, but to date, a concrete solution has not been provided.”