Revanth accuses CM of retaining Bihar officials for gain

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of retaining officials from Bihar for pecuniary gain. To substantiate his charge, Reddy said all important departments in the State have IAS and IPS officers belonging to Bihar.

He said IAS officers like Irrigation department commissioner and Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development secretary Arvind Kumar, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and PR secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania belonged to Bihar.

The TPCC chief alleged that the presence of Bihar IAS officers was causing injustice to the State IAS officers. He questioned the CM whether there was no talented State IAS officer to hold important portfolios. Asserting that both the CM and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar introduced Dharani portal, he alleged that it has several mistakes and causing disputes.

Claiming that two murders of realtors in Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Tuesday were due to faults in the portal, Reddy alleged that the Revenue officials had given pattas to old owners in the Dharani portal, while ignoring names of new buyers causing problems for buyers. He also alleged that Rajat Kumar who had deleted 30 lakh voters before the GHMC elections was rewarded with a plum post in the department. He also claimed that Somesh Kumar did not work in government posts for seven years between 1989 and 2020.