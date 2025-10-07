Revanth apprises Kharge of Cong’s prospects in JH bypoll

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru and apprised him of the Congress winning prospects in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency and also local body elections.

The Chief Minister also enquired the AICC chief about health conditions following recent hospitalization due to health ailments. During the meeting, the CM briefed Kharge that Congress state leadership has shortlisted four names to contest in the by elections.

The list will be forwarded to the AICC leadership on Tuesday to finalise the candidate. The CM also brought to the attention of the Congress leader about the pending court cases on 42 per cent BC quota in the ensuing local body elections and the government’s efforts to win the cases in the courts.

Meanwhile, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the Congress is likely to finalize the name of a strong BC leader to contest in the by-election to Jubilee Hills segment. In an informal interaction with the reporters, Goud said that the three in-charge ministers prepared a report on the winning prospects of the shortlisted candidates. The list will be sent to AICC after the CM reviews the report on Tuesday.

The Congress high command will announce the candidate in two or three days. The ‘Basti Bata’ programme will also be taken up in the by-election bound Jubilee Hills assembly segment. The PCC leader said that the party will seek the AIMIM support in the by elections. He clarified that CPI, CPM and Telangana Jana Samithi will be Congress partners in the local body elections.