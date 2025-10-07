Revanth condemns attempt to attack CJI

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy strongly condemned the attempt to attack Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai, describing it as a ‘dastardly attempt to intimidate the highest functionary of the country’s judicial pillar’.

In a post on ‘X’ on Monday, the Chief Minister said, “Words cannot express my condemnation at this dastardly attempt to attack and intimidate the highest functionary of the country’s judicial pillar. This is a dark day in our country’s history.”

The CM expressed solidarity with the Chief Justice, praising his courage and composure in the face of the incident.

“I stand with all citizens in expressing solidarity with our intrepid CJI, his Lordship Justice B.R. Gavai, who bravely declared he won’t be fazed or cowed down by such attacks,” he said.

Revanth Reddy called for firm action against those responsible, asserting that any attempt to undermine the judiciary must be met with the strongest condemnation from all quarters.