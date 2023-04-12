Revanth dares KTR to prove encroachment, land sale wrong

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday dared BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to prove that his allegations on land grabbing and sale of costly government lands at throwaway prices to a corporate hospital and others are false.

Addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan here, Reddy said that he would also disclose details of lands allotted to accused in the Delhi liquor scam by the State government. He questioned KTR for giving permission to builders by flouting norms and allowing multi-storeyed buildings.

"KTR owes an explanation how permission was given to construct extra floor buildings at Jubilee Hills Check-Post, Nagarjuna Circle. How Namaste Telangana daily office got 3,000 yards. What is KTR doing if the builder who is supposed to construct five floors is building 16 floors?" Reddy asked. He is ready for any punishment if his allegations are proved wrong, he added.

Reddy alleged that Rs 800 crore worth land was allocated to a corporate hospital for Rs. 100 crore. He asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as to why he favored the hospital management in the allocation of land and incurred a huge loss to the State exchequer.