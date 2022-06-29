Revanth pays tributes to PV

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday paid tributes to the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary at PV Ghat on the Necklace road in Hyderabad.

The TPCC president was accompanied by former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav, M Anil Kumar Yadav and Harkala Venugopal. He said PV was responsible for transforming the country into a powerful economy.

He said PV also introduced land reforms and distributed lands to the poor people. He said the liberal economic policies of PV had created job opportunities to the people of the country across the world. He said all should praise PV and added that the services to the country rendered by PV could not be forgotten by anybody.

Revanth Reddy recalled that the former union minister S Jaipal Reddy followed in the footsteps of PV. He said the works taken up in the native village of PV were not satisfactory and demanded that the State government complete the works at the earliest. He said PV was the wealth of the country and added that PV was not an individual but a force. He made it clear that the Congress would always respect PV.