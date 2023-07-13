Revanth Reddy asks BRS leadership to prove their " Masculinity"

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy dared BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to announce that he will fight the next Assembly elections from Gajwel Assembly Constituency, from where the CM elected in 2018 election and also all the sitting MLAs as the party candidates for the ensuing elections.



The Congress leader claimed the survey reports indicated more than 80 sitting MLAs were facing people's ire and lost the next elections if they are given party tickets. " Let the BRS leadership come forward and prove their "Masculinity " by announcing all sitting MLAs as the party candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections. If the leadership failed to do so, he said the BRS leaders will be considered as " neither Male or Female " ( indirectly referring to the BRS leadership as third gender).

The TPCC Chief also demanded an open debate on the supply of 24 hour power to the farming sector at any Power Sub Station in the state. He dared BRS senior leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to decide the venue.

Revanth alleged that Rs 8000 crore funds , out of 16,000 crore earmarked for free power every year, was being misused by the BRS top leadership. He demanded the Chief Minister to make public the details of supply of free power to agriculture round the clock. He said that the government was supplying power to farmers for not more than 8 hours and some influential leaders in the government made arrangements to get adequate power supply to their farms. Small and marginal farmers were at the receiving end , he added.