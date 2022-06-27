Revanth Reddy mocks at Modi's 'foolish decisions'

Hyderabad: Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the implementation of controversial Agnipath scheme, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday mocked that Modi was taking such foolish decisions as he is not highly educated.

He also mocked that neither Modi nor his party BJP were applying their minds to find out the functioning of Indian Armed forces. He said it has become a habit for the BJP leaders to implement confusing things and mislead people.

He asked the Union government as to what the Agniveers would do after serving four years in the armed forces and learning gun shooting following their retirement.

He demanded that Modi withdraw the Agnipath scheme and apologise to the people for taking the controversial decision. He called upon the party cadres to hold state-wide protests against the Agnipath scheme.