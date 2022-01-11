Revanth Reddy ready for open debate with KTR

Hyderabad: Describing the claims being made by TRS Government on Agriculture growth as bogus, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP A. Revanth Reddy accepted the challenge posed by state IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Raio for a debate on the issue. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, the TPCC Chief said he was ready for an open debate on what Congress government did from 2004-2014 and how TRS Government brought agrarian crisis from 2014-2021 besides debating on how Congress-ruled states are doing better than TRS Govt in farmers' welfare.

The TPCC Chief said that KTR had claimed that the Government had spent Rs. 2.71 Lakh crore on the agriculture sector in the last seven years which include Rs. 1.16 Lakh Crore on irrigation projects, Rs. 50,000 crore towards Rythu Bandhu and Rs. 3,535 Crore to insurance companies. He said if this was true, then why the government was not procuring the agriculture produce. He said entire agriculture infrastructure would be of no use if farmers are unable to sell their produce and make profits. The previous Congress government procured almost every grain produced by the farmers. On an average, farmers used to make a profit of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 per acre under Congress regime. The TPCC chief said he was ready for an open debate on all these issues at any time and place suggested by the Minister. He said the debate can be held at the Rythu Vedikas, Pragathi Bhavan or the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial. The Congress leaders would come for the debate if any media house organises it. However, he advised KTR not to run away from the debate as he did in the past on the issue of drugs. "KTR should now behave like an adult and not like a school-going kid who goes to the teacher with small complaints. When we challenged KTR for a debate on drug abuse in Telangana, he went to the court to seek stay. He should not do this again," he advised.