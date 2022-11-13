Revanth slams Modi over unfulfilled promises to TS

Hyderabad: State Congress president A Revanth Reddy demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the long- pending promises made to Telangana State soon after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and other assurances given to the State by the Union government .

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, Revanth said that the TRS government, which should have taken the initiative to get these promises implemented, has been neglecting it.

"CM KCR is diverting the public attention from these issues by stirring up controversies", he said that it was the responsibility of the Prime Minister to fulfill the promises made in Parliament.

Stating that the establishment of Bayyaram Steel Plant was the first big promise, the TPCC leader said that the plant has the potential to provide employment to lakhs of youth. The Center's conclusion that the steel plant was not feasible has caused immense distress to the youth of the State. Railway coach factory in Kazipet remained unfulfilled.

This was even mentioned in Schedule 13 of the Reorganisation Act. The law which guaranteed the establishment of an exclusive tribal university was not implemented. Division of assets and organisations included in Schedules 9 and 10 of the Reorganisation Act have not been finalised.

The promise of setting up a 4,000 MW power plant under NTPC at Ramagundam has not yet been fulfilled. Not a single institution of higher education like IIT, IIM, Agricultural University, IIIT which Telangana should get has been sanctioned.

The other promises – setting up of the ITIR (Information Technology and Investment Region) project, national status to Palamuru Rangareddy project etc were still pending, Revanth said, adding that Telangana farmers were also given a written promise for the establishment of a Turmeric Board within a week if the BJP MP candidate wins from Nizamabad. Instead, people were cheated in the name of the Spices Board Regional Center.

The TRS government has cheated the sugarcane farmers by promising to open the Nizam Sugar Factory within 100 days.