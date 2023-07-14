Revanth using goons to threaten me: Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday said that his life is in danger because of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. He narrated that on Thursday night, a group of individuals who claimed to be followers of Revanth Reddy, president of Telangana Congress made repeated calls to his mobile from 12.15 AM onwards.



He said that they used abusive language, threatened him with severe consequences for criticizing Revanth Reddy, and even stated that they would eliminate him if he continued to speak out.

“I intend to file a formal complaint with the Cyber Crimes Department and relevant police authorities. I will request an investigation into these threatening calls to identify the culprits and ensure that they face legal consequences”, he demanded.

It is unfortunate that Revanth Reddy has been involved in promoting a culture of intimidation and rowdy politics in Telangana, he said. This is not the first time he has used such tactics, as he has previously employed similar threats against his own party members, including senior like V Hanumanth Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jagga Reddy and others through his henchmen, he recalled.

“Revanth should know that these rowdy politics and cheap crocked tactics will not deter me from fighting for the right cause, democracy and justice”, he warned.

“I also wonder how such rowdy elements are being encouraged & tolerated in the age old party like Congress,” he wondered.