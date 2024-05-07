Revanth’s govt delivers only donkey eggs to people: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laman dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to deny that the former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi did not oppose reservations to BCs.

Addressing media here on Monday, he said that Nehru as the Prime Minister of the country had written to all the Chief Ministers of the states opposing reservations based on caste in the context of BCs. Similarly, Rajiv Gandhi opposed 27 per cent reservations for BCs, he said.

The BJP MP dared CM Revanth to come to Bhagya Lakshmi temple and take an oath denying that Nehru and Rajiv had not opposed BC reservations. He said that currently, the war is between two ideologies. One is the BJP-led NDA which is working for all with a spirit of patriotism, and the second, the Congress-led alliance fighting for family interests.

Dr Laxman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in political life for 23 years as the Gujarat CM and later, PM and delivered transparent and good governance, unlike the UPA regime plagued with Rs 12 lakh crore corruption scandals.

It is a war between the one who lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and those who looted crores in the name of ‘Garibi Hatao’, he alleged.

Dr Laxman criticised the Congress linking everything with Muslims for its appeasement vote bank politics, to oppose CAA, Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370 and the like. He also demanded CM Revanth Reddy tender an apology for insulting feelings of Hindus and making fun of ‘Ram Akshatas’.

He said the Congress government under CM Revanth Reddy has not issued a single ration card, or an interest-free loan to women and has failed on delivering the other six guarantees and electoral promises, and is only handing donkey eggs to people. He said that not a single reservation has been taken away in the past 10 years under PM Modi. Instead, 10 per cent EWS reservations were provided, besides extending reservations to SCs and to other groups denied in Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of Article 370.