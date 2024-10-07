Live
Revenue Dept will have a job chart: Minister
While emphasising the need for proper training of revenue officials, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that a revenue job chart will be notified for the department officials, for which a committee was being set up to study the best practices in other States.
Hyderabad: While emphasising the need for proper training of revenue officials, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that a revenue job chart will be notified for the department officials, for which a committee was being set up to study the best practices in other States.
Addressing the meeting of 272 special grade deputy collectors on Sunday, he said that meetings will be held at the State and district level once in three months with the revenue officials and legal team, to protect the government lands under court litigation. He said that before the introduction of the new revenue legislation, a decision will be taken to assign a revenue officer to every revenue village in the State. He assured that a decision will be taken before the Dasara festival to post the mandal revenue officers who were posted in different places in view of the Assembly elections back to where they were posted before.
Pointing out that out of 4,380 acres surveyed as part of a pilot project in Tirumalagiri mandal in Nalgonda district to purify land records, it was ascertained that in 1,300 acres pattadar passbook holders were not even in position of their lands.