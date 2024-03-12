Live
- iQOO Z9 Launched in India: Features, Price and Availability
- K’taka BJP slams Cong govt’s move to hike property tax in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad Filmmaker’s Documentary ‘Hero of the Sea’ Wins Big at Indian World Film Festival
- Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan surpasses Sachin to become youngest Mumbai batter to score century in final
- Web portal for citizenship seekers launched, 'CAA-2019' mobile App to come soon
- YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to kin of women committed suicide over online harassment
- Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Animal Roars onto TV Screens this Weekend!
- Nothing Phone (2a) 60K units sold within 60 min of its launch
- 'It’s going to be very difficult for Australia to change now', Mark Taylor backs struggling opener Smith
- UP Warriorz fan Katrina shares pictures with sister Isabelle from WPL match
Just In
RGIA receives international award for providing best services to passengers
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad has received an international award.
Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad has received an international award. The management revealed that this award was received for providing the best services to the passengers. Hyderabad has been named the best airport in the Asia-Pacific region for the year 2023 in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) category as part of the Airports Council International (ACI) annual awards, GMR said.
Serving 1.5 to 2.5 crore passengers a year, 400 airports around the world competed for the award. The ultimate winner is determined based on over 30 performance indicators. Pradeep Panikar, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport expressed his happiness on receiving this award. This award is dedicated to everyone who is a part of airport management. Also, as part of the airport expansion plan, new facilities and infrastructure have been arranged in the terminal and airside areas, he said.