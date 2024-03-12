RGIA receives international award for providing best services to passengers

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad has received an international award. The management revealed that this award was received for providing the best services to the passengers. Hyderabad has been named the best airport in the Asia-Pacific region for the year 2023 in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) category as part of the Airports Council International (ACI) annual awards, GMR said.

Serving 1.5 to 2.5 crore passengers a year, 400 airports around the world competed for the award. The ultimate winner is determined based on over 30 performance indicators. Pradeep Panikar, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport expressed his happiness on receiving this award. This award is dedicated to everyone who is a part of airport management. Also, as part of the airport expansion plan, new facilities and infrastructure have been arranged in the terminal and airside areas, he said.