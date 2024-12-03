  • Menu
Rich tributes paid to Channa Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, and other dignitaries paid homage to former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Marri Channa Reddy, on his 28th death anniversary.

They paid floral tributes to the departed leader at the Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Rock Gardens beside Indira Park.Former Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Channa Reddy's son and former vice chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Marri Shashidhar Reddy, and several other leaders were present on the occasion. Born in 1919 in Telangana, Channa Reddy had also served as Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

