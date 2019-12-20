Trending :
Rich tributes paid to Sant Gadgebaba
Osmania University: OU JAC President Yelchala Dattatreya and All India Ambedkar Youth Association President Vidya Sagar here on Friday paid tributes to mendicant-saint and social reformer Sant Gadgebaba on his 63rd death anniversary.

BC Commission Chairman BS Ramulu was the chief guest. He said Gadgebaba's work had been a source of inspiration to various non-governmental organisations. "Sant Gadgebaba has conveyed the essence of life in simple language. Sant Gadge Baba used to say that feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty, giving clothes and shelter, giving courage to the subsidence was the real service of the society and country," he added.

Sant Gadge Baba's real name was Debuji Zhingraji Janorkar. He was born in Shendgaon village in Anjangaon Surji Taluka in Amravati district of Maharashtra. He worked as a teacher and his trademark was wearing an upturned pan on his head and carrying a broom. He cleaned the gutters and roads in the village and also inspired others to maintain cleanliness. Whatever some money he was paid for his work, he utilised it for the well-being of society. He collected so much money that he built educational institutions, dharmashalas, hospitals and animal shelters.

OU JAC Chairman Mandala Bhaskar, Rajaka Community JAC P Anjaneyulu, S Varuna Kumar, M Rajaiah, Chandra Mohan, Rajasekhar, Sampath Rajaka, Vallamala Krishna, P Satish, Chiranjeevi Bestha, Naveen Kumar, Vamshi Krishna, Venkanna, Raghu and others were present.

Top