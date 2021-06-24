Rickety buildings in Secunderabad stare at demolition

Secunderabad: Amid scores of residents, who live around extremely dilapidated structures in the Secunderabad Zone, are at least 145 rickety buildings that have been identified by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).



Of them only 35 have been vacated, while 51 are demolished. Still 59 buildings have not been touched even though they could collapse any moment killing those living in the surroundings. There is every possibility of the Southwest Monsoon picking up and posing a threat to the dilapidated buildings.

The previous year's mid-October heavy rains led to flooding in the City. On October 11, 2020, a part of an old house came crashing down killing two women and injuring five others. The dilapidated structure which collapsed was identified but was razed by the GHMC only after the tragic incident.

After the Indian Meteorological department issued an update on the arrival monsoon by June 3, 2021, and predicted over normal to heavy rains in the State, the GHMC issued a circular to the Town Planning department to conduct a quick and detailed survey for identifying dilapidated structures and to forward it to the engineering wing for a report on structural stability.

What makes it worse is that the department has conducted the survey and stability tests. Based on the results, the higher-ups directed the wing to carry out demolition, but still it hasn't been done.

The higher officials, who are preparing an action plan, also directed the TP officials to take up a special drive to demolish dangerous and dilapidated structures. Their SoS on the balance structures is yet to be acted upon by the concerned departments.

According to the GHMC officials, 70 dilapidated structures were identified in 2019 but were not demolished yet. Later this year 75 buildings were identified (a total of 145) On them 35 were either repaired, seized or vacated.

Meanwhile, with the onset of monsoon, as the City is experiencing showers, residents and shopkeepers living neighbourhood of the dilapidated structures say that their lives are at risk. They cannot leave their own houses and demand the civic body to take immediate action to pull down such structures.

A resident of Old Bhoiguda K Vivek said, "Near Bata showroom an old building was identified by the authorities. They inspected the building last year, but still no action has been taken. As showers may turn to heavy rain in coming days, the building is a threat to our lives."