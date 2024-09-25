Riled by HYDRA demolitions, KTR takes a swipe at Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday criticised Revanth Reddy’s government for demolishing the lives of poor in the name of HYDRA and questioned the double standards shown in regards to his brother’s properties.

A meeting of the party leaders from Serilingampally was organised at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. In a fiery address to party workers, Rama Rao accused the government of targeting the poor and destroying their homes under the guise of the HYDRA initiative. “They're ruthlessly demolishing the dwellings of the underprivileged, leaving them on the streets,” said Rao, questioning the disparity in treatment, asking whether there were two laws—one law for the poor and another for CM's brother AnumulaThirupathi Reddy?

The BRS leader challenged the government to take action against those who had granted permissions for illegal constructions, alleging that it was the Congress party that issued these approvals during their previous tenure. KTR vowed that the BRS would stand by the poor and fight against any attempts to demolish their homes. He accused Revanth Reddy's family of dividing the state and indulging in corruption. Highlighting the stark contrast between the two administrations, KTR said, "We built double-bedroom houses, flyovers, and STPs. This Chief Minister, in just nine months, has engagedonly in intimidation, demolition, and blackmail." The BRS leader dared the CM to start the demolition drive from the properties of Patnam Mahender Reddy and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. The BRS leader predicted a certain victory for his party in the upcoming Serilingampally bye-election, asserting that the people of Telangana were already regretting their decision to vote for the Congress. He emphasised that only BRS can ensure Telangana's development, not ‘Chitti Naidu’ (a reference to Revanth Reddy). He reassured party workers of KCR's imminent comeback to power, stating that the people of Telangana were yearning for KCR's return, and his victory is assured.