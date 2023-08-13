Rip off: Wine dealers up in arms against new terms

Hyderabad : Licensed wine dealers have raised strong objection to the conditions put by the government for the draw of lots to finalise the bidding of the wine shops this month end. The dealers said that the district officials were putting pressure to buy more applications and file the same to get the renewal of the licenses through the draw of lots for two-year period ( 2023-2025).

The district officials told the dealers that draw of lots would be done only after receiving applications not less than 20 for each shop.” If a wine shop receives less than 20 applications, draw of lots will be stopped until it gets more number of applications”, wine shop dealers union leaders said that it is nothing but harassing the liquor traders to earn more revenues through the sale of applications which cost Rs 2 lakh each.

State Excise and Prohibition wing officials were already holding meetings with the dealers to buy more applications. Wine dealers said that there is no option except seeking legal action for imposing conditions on the allotment of the wine shops.