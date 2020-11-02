Road repair works ata fast clip: GHMC

Hyderabad: The total length of highways in Greater Hyderabad is 9,013 lane kilometers, which includes 2,846 km long BT roads, and 6,167 kilometers long CC roads. These roads have been battered due to recent rains. A few roads have become potholes-ridden and a few got completely washed away. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has succeeded in restoring the roads in two to three days and making them available for travel.

As per the directions of Municipal Administration Minister K T Ramarao, road restoration and patch works are going on fast pace. Patch works are going on for roads (total length of 83km) in the city. The material is being supplied from BT Hot Mixing Plant in Chudi Bazaar. Re-laying of roads (99km) at a cost of Rs 52crore has begun. Rs 204.36 crore has been sanctioned towards lying of roads (total length of 273km). Tender process is in progress for 766 works. Engineering officials have started works costing Rs 80 crore already.

GHMC has taken up box drain works. Tender process is in progress for additional box drain works costing Rs 289 crore. KTR has directed officials to complete the pending sulplus nalas works costing Rs 68 crore on Secunderabad-Hussainsagar stretch. Officials acquired permissions from traffic police to execute these works. KTR also instructed officials concerned to set daily targets and execute works accordingly. He announced that Rs 3 core would be sanctioned towards construction of Ajampura Bridge that collapsed during the recent rains.

Engineering teams have inspected 192 tanks (Cheruvus) under GHMC limits. A few tanks have been partially damaged while six tanks have fully damaged. GHMC has released Rs 41 crore towards repairing these tanks at the earliest. Officials have inspected old flyovers and bridges and are taking steps to do repairs where ever required.

Roads badly battered; Civic body taking steps to ensure smooth ride again

♦ Patch works are going on for roads (total length of 83km) in the city

♦ Material being supplied from BT Hot Mixing Plant in Chudi Bazaar

♦ Re-laying of roads (99km) at a cost of `52crore has begun

♦ Rs 204.36 crore has been sanctioned towards lying of roads (273km)

♦ Tender process is in progress for 766 works

♦ Engineering officials have started works costing Rs 80 crore already