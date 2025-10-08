Roads turn rivers as heavy rain paralyses city

Heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday, drenching various parts of Hyderabad. The city received moderate to heavy rainfall, resulting in widespread waterlogging and severe traffic snarls across the metropolitan area. The rains have been lashing since Monday night, and on Tuesday, they caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, severely disrupting daily life. The downpour continued on and off throughout the day across the city, disrupting traffic and normal life, with several areas recording more than 40 mm of rain.

The deluge led to traffic congestion and gridlocks, leaving commuters stranded during peak hours in the city. A large number of people were witnessed at the Metro Rail stations, with concourse areas packed with general commuters and office-goers. During the evening hours, office-goers faced a harrowing ordeal as roads were paralysed by severe waterlogging. Commuters faced long delays as waterlogged roads slowed vehicular movement in several areas, especially during peak hours.

Many areas experienced waterlogging, and commuters were advised to take alternative routes to prevent traffic congestion. Affected stretches included Lakdikapul – Khairtabad – Punjagutta – Ameerpet – Uppal – Begumpet – Secunderabad – Kukatpally, Banjara Hills – Jubilee Hills, and Mehdipatnam – Shaikpet. Heavy downpour was also recorded in Nampally, Masab Tank, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Tank Bund, LB Nagar, Malakpet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Charminar, Asifnagar, and Hayathnagar.

The seven-day weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, on October 7, indicates that the city will see light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places from October 7 to October 11.