Robert Vadra in city, lashes out at conceited Kangana

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra on Friday lashed out at the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, stating that she was not fit to be in the Parliament.
Robert Vadra was in the city as part of his spiritual tour during which he would be going to places of worship and also meet people from different sections of society, including children with disabilities. He was welcomed by the Congress leaders and cadre at the airport. Vadra said that Kangana Ranaut should have to be cautious while speaking.
“She is not educated and she thinks about herself and does not think of others,” said Vadra. Vadra visited Peddamma Temple at Jubilee Hills and also a mosque in the Banjara Hills area.
