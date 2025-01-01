  • Menu
Rockwoods Nagaram School celebrates NY Eve with food fest
Hyderabad: Rockwoods Nagaram School celebrated the end of the year with a food fest event on Tuesday. Students shared potluck dishes with their classmates, making it a joyous and memorable occasion.

Principal Padma Iyengar, Chairman Raman Naidu, and CEO Subrahmanyam extended their warmest wishes for a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year.

As part of the celebrations, students were encouraged to write down their resolutions for 2025, focusing on academic excellence, sports and fitness, and responsible screen time.

“Limit your use of mobile devices, TV, and other screens to minimise distractions and promote mental well-being”, Principal Padma Iyengar advised the students.

