RPF constable Sarla presented ‘WardiNahi Ye Kaal Hai’ Citizen’s Gallant Warrior Award

Hyderabad: A South Central Railway RPF constable Sarla was presented the ‘WardiNahi Ye Kaal Hai’ Citizen’s Gallant Warrior Award by former President Ram Nath Kovind at Dr. B R Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi, on Thursday.

According to SCR officials, Sarla is working at Nizamabad Post. She has been presented the prestigious award for her timely action in rescuing passengers. On March 9, 2022, a woman passenger lost her balance and fell in the gap between the platform and the train when she tried to de-board (no 17057) Devagiri Express while it was entering platform no. 1 of Nizamabad station.

Noticing the precarious situation of the passenger, Sarla reacted swiftly and pulled her back on the platform without any loss or injury. On September 19 Sarla rescued another woman passenger at Nizamabad station, who intended to travel by train no 16004. Instead, she boarded another train. Realising that she tried to get down from the running train. The passenger fell in the gap between the train and the platform. On seeing this, Sarla came to her to rescue along with another constable, thereby saving her life, said a senior SCR officer.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR GM, said it was a proud moment for the zone as our team member received the award from the former President.