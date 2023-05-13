Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
RPF constable Sarla presented ‘WardiNahi Ye Kaal Hai’ Citizen’s Gallant Warrior Award
A South Central Railway RPF constable Sarla was presented the ‘WardiNahi Ye Kaal Hai’ Citizen’s Gallant Warrior Award by former President Ram Nath Kovind at Dr. B R Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi, on Thursday.
Hyderabad: A South Central Railway RPF constable Sarla was presented the ‘WardiNahi Ye Kaal Hai’ Citizen’s Gallant Warrior Award by former President Ram Nath Kovind at Dr. B R Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi, on Thursday.
According to SCR officials, Sarla is working at Nizamabad Post. She has been presented the prestigious award for her timely action in rescuing passengers. On March 9, 2022, a woman passenger lost her balance and fell in the gap between the platform and the train when she tried to de-board (no 17057) Devagiri Express while it was entering platform no. 1 of Nizamabad station.
Noticing the precarious situation of the passenger, Sarla reacted swiftly and pulled her back on the platform without any loss or injury. On September 19 Sarla rescued another woman passenger at Nizamabad station, who intended to travel by train no 16004. Instead, she boarded another train. Realising that she tried to get down from the running train. The passenger fell in the gap between the train and the platform. On seeing this, Sarla came to her to rescue along with another constable, thereby saving her life, said a senior SCR officer.
Arun Kumar Jain, SCR GM, said it was a proud moment for the zone as our team member received the award from the former President.