RPF Secunderabad division rescues 10 child trafficking victims

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad division of the South Central Railway has rescued 10 child trafficking victims under the Operation Action Against Human Trafficking (AAHT) and detained five offenders. They were from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

A SCR release said the operation was conducted in collaboration with NGO Bachpan Bachao and was based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis by the RPF's Cyber Cell.

On February 10 the RPF personnel escorted the (no18045) East Cost Express from its starting point at Khammam and conducted targeted raids from Khammam to Secunderabad. The operation involved keeping a close watch on suspected coaches to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

The RPF is committed to its efforts to end human trafficking and plans to conduct tactical raids to bring an end to this serious issue. As a result of these efforts, it has been successful in rescuing hundreds of victims of human trafficking and arresting traffickers under Operation AAHT.

The RPF has been recognised by the government and various organisations for its contribution to the fight against human trafficking. In 2022 it rescued 23 children, said a senior SCR officer.